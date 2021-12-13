Transfer Portal Hot Board: Breaking down FSU Football's top options
Transfer portal activity around college football is quickly heating up following the end of the regular season, and now some of the nation's most talented players are searching for greener pastures.
Florida State has been active in the portal early, looking to bolster its roster heading into 2022. And while many more players are expected to enter the portal in the coming weeks and months, here's a look at FSU's potential targets right now as of mid-December.
Along with examining FSU's needs at each position, we look at how much contact there has been between the Seminoles and each player.
QUARTERBACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 0-1)
The Latest with FSU & LSU QB Max Johnson
FSU doesn't appear to be dead-set on pulling a quarterback out of the portal, but this one would definitely make sense. Johnson’s father, Brad, played quarterback for dynasty-era Florida State before going on to enjoy a 15-year NFL career. The younger Johnson has been an extremely productive and efficient young quarterback for LSU.
After tossing 8 touchdowns against 1 interception as a true freshman, the lefty completed 60 percent of his attempts and threw for 2,814 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 6 picks as the starter in 2021. While FSU could have somewhat of a head start with Johnson on the shoulder of family ties, there could be heavy competition for the former four-star Georgia native. FSU is currently working to earn an upcoming visit from Johnson, but things are still pretty early in the process. Texas A&M is a team to watch. In addition there's a little buzz around South Carolina.
FSU Trending: Warm
ADDITIONAL TARGET(S) TO WATCH
* Purdue redshirt junior QB Jack Plumber. Experienced option has nearly 500 attempts and 26 career touchdowns as a Boilermaker. From just outside Phoenix, is an option with ties to FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.
* Indiana redshirt junior QB Michael Penix Jr. Appeared in three or more games the past four seasons with the Hoosiers. Florida native is coming off a separated left throwing shoulder this season.
* Auburn junior quarterback Bo Nix. FSU's offensive staff is very familiar with the AU starter, as Dillingham was the Tigers' offensive coordinator when Nix was a true freshman in 2019. While inconsistent at times, the scrambler has a strong touchdown-interception ratio (39-16) plus an additional 18 rushing scores in three seasons with the Tigers.
