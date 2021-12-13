Transfer Portal Hot Board: Breaking down FSU Football's top options

Transfer portal activity around college football is quickly heating up following the end of the regular season, and now some of the nation's most talented players are searching for greener pastures.

Florida State has been active in the portal early, looking to bolster its roster heading into 2022. And while many more players are expected to enter the portal in the coming weeks and months, here's a look at FSU's potential targets right now as of mid-December.

Along with examining FSU's needs at each position, we look at how much contact there has been between the Seminoles and each player.

