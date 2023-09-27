Throughout his time as a head coach, the run game has been Mike Norvell's bread and butter.

That has been true throughout his times both in Memphis and Tallahassee, but the 2022 season at Florida State was far and away the program's best rushing season since he took over.

With a rejuvenated offensive line and a deep, talented running back room, the Seminoles rushed for 2,783 yards and averaged 5.73 yards per carry last fall. Those were both the most by an FSU team since 2013.

There was confidence entering the season that the Seminoles would be able to carry that success over, bringing back most of the offensive line and two of the three main contributing running backs.

And yet, that hasn't proven to be the case through four games this season. While the Seminoles are 4-0, they are averaging just 4.73 yards per carry, the lowest average of the Norvell era at FSU.

In Saturday's win at Clemson, the Seminoles managed just 22 rushing yards on 20 carries (1.1 per carry), the program's fewest rushing yards in a game since the 59-10 loss to No. 1 Clemson in 2018. It was a stark difference from last year's FSU-Clemson game in Tallahassee in which the Seminoles ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns, averaging more than six yards per carry.

"I feel like we've got a lot of room to improve. We've just got to get in that rhythm," FSU running back Trey Benson said Wednesday. "We're passing the ball well so these next couple games, we'll get the running game going for sure."

In his debut season with the Seminoles after transferring from Oregon last fall, Benson got progressively more productive as the year progressed and he got more comfortable within FSU's offense and coming back from his severe knee injury suffered in Eugene.