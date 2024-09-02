BC wraps up Ja'Khi Douglas after a catch on Monday. (Photo by Mike Ewen)

A homegrown Florida State player returned to his home state as a transfer, helping Boston College sink the Seminoles. Treshaun Ward caught a 42-yard pass and a 13-yard touchdown in his Boston College debut, leading to the Eagles’ stunning 28-13 upset of FSU on Monday night that drops the Seminoles to 0-2. Ward had 138 offensive yards. An FSU running back from 2019-22, the Tampa native had 77 rushing yards, 61 receiving yards and contributed to BC's stunning upset as a double-digit underdog. FSU’s run defense allowed 190 rushing yards in the opener to Georgia Tech and gave up 263 rushing yards on 52 carries on Monday. BC averaged 5.1 yards per carry. FSU’s 0-2 start by any measure is far from what fans expected going into a season where the team was viewed as a contender for the College Football Playoff. “Sick to how this season started,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “I failed in preparing the team to be able to go out and respond tonight.” And fans showed their displeasure with what they viewed as an unacceptable performance, booing the offense a few times and even chanting “We want Brock” late in the second quarter with FSU trailing 14-3. The 51,719 Seminoles fans never saw Brock Glenn and didn't see enough offense, either.

FSU abandoned the run

The Seminoles’ offensive strengths were viewed as its depth at running back and experience along the offensive front. But FSU had just two handoffs in the first half, one to Kam Davis for five yards and one to Roydell Williams for three yards. DJ Uiagalelei ran four times but the pass-run balance was shockingly 21-6. Uiagalelei completed 8 of 21 passes for 108 yards in the first half, leading an errant passing attack that lacked rhythm for myriad reasons. The quarterback had some darts that were well off the mark, a would-be touchdown pass to Darion Williamson that lacked touch and missed the receiver badly as well as a disturbing number of drops. Trailing in the third quarter, the Seminoles were forced to again lean on the passing game. Uiagalelei completed a pair of 29-yard passes to Kentron Poitier in the third quarter, the second one an extra-effort catch-and-run giving the quarterback his first TD pass at FSU. Poitier led FSU with 79 receiving yards. But it was the only FSU scoring on six drives in the second half. Uigalelei completed 21 of 42 passes for 272 yards, a touchdown and an interception that was returned 50+ yards and set up a BC touchdown. FSU finished with just 21 rushing yards on 16 carries (1.3 yards per carry).

BC sustained drives, won on third downs

BC converted 6 of 9 third-down opportunities in the first half. That included conversions on third-and-5, third-and-2 and third-and-6 in which Castellanos threw for a pair of first downs and ran for another. He finished off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. The Eagles finished the game 9 of 16 on third downs. FSU’s defense needed to make stops but only recorded a pair of three-and-outs in the second quarter. BC had a 14-play, 71-yard drive that saw the Eagles eat up 9 minutes, 18 seconds for their first touchdown. They added a seven-play, 68-yard drive that resulted in a second-quarter touchdown and an eight-play, 60-yard drive in the fourth quarter that ended in a touchdown.

Special teams was consistently good

Alex Mastromanno was a busy man, punting six times for a 52.2-yard average. He also boomed a 65-yarder. Ryan Fitzgerald connected on a pair of chip-shot field-goal attempts, the first from 31 yards and the second from 24 yards. He has 312 career points and has moved up to eighth on FSU's all-time list.

Injury report

FSU played without starting offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers as well as linebackers Omar Graham Jr. and Shawn Murphy. Hykeem Williams also missed his second straight game.

