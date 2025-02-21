Unshaken by TE label, Tae'Shaun Gelsey looks to prove point at dream school

When Florida State offered Gelsey in October, they pitched to Gelsey that they believed he could not only play receiver but also do it at Florida State — where many big receivers before him have found success.

But as he grew to 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, programs and recruiting services alike began to consider him as primarily being a tight end. This includes the Florida Gators, whom Gelsey was committed to for just over four months.

"Coach Norvell had a lot of faith in me playing receiver," Gelsey said. "A lot of people thought that since I was a big player, tight end was going to be for me. If I think I could play receiver and he thinks I can, I'm going to believe in him and I think he's going to use me well. I didn't let tight end get in my head or get me off track. I blocked it out."

When deciding whether to flip between in-state rivals, Gelsey took Norvell's trust in him that he could play receiver seriously.

"There are certain ways you play receiver," Gelsey added. "You have slot receivers that are more so the fast ones and outside receivers that have more big bodies here at FSU. Once coach Norvell showed me how I could fit in the system, I took that opportunity to play receiver and I trusted him."

"FSU has a history of big receivers so that was something that drove me to come here," he later added. "The receiver room is like a brotherhood. As soon as I got here, I felt it. We all communicate well, the bond is already there. I've been here for less than two months. So I really like that."

Gelsey is not the only new wide receiver on the roster to have been faced with the same label. Transfer wide receiver Duce Robinson also said earlier this year that he was considered a tight end because of his resounding size.

"I feel like we both just blocked that out. If we feel like we can play receiver at the next level and our coaches think we can play at the next level — we should believe in ourselves," Gelsey said. "We (Gelsey and Robinson) haven't really had that talk but we both came here to prove a point and that's exactly what we are going to do."

Not only will Gelsey get a chance to prove his point and try to crack the two deep at receiver in his freshman season, he gets to do it at a program that his family has cheered for through the years

"FSU was my dream school. My dad is an FSU fan, so I grew up watching FSU. That played a part in it as well ... Of course he is my dad, so he's going to be proud of me either way. But for him to see that I'm going to our dream school — because he loves FSU — he's just proud of me because there were a lot of sacrifices he made for me (him and my mom). To see that those sacrifices didn't go to waste, I'm sure he was proud of me," Gelsey said.