Updates: FSU's BOT approves settlement agreement with ACC

Florida State's Board of Trustees meeting has wrapped up on Tuesday afternoon. The BOT voted unanimously to agree to the settlement with the ACC.

FSU president Richard McCullough thanks the school's legal team for helping us "to break down some of the iron clad nature of some of this and helped us get leverage, which was helpful, not only for Florida State but for the entire ACC."

BOT member Drew Weatherford, an FSU quarterback from 2004-08, to McCullough, AD Michael Alford and general counsel Carolyn Egan: "I'm personally, as an alumni and ex-athlete, just grateful for your willingness to step in and fight for our best interests."

We have quick notes on the FSU BOT meeting on Tuesday

The Osceola will have a full story and reaction from FSU's stakeholders this afternoon.