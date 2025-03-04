Updates: FSU's BOT approves settlement agreement with ACC

Florida State's Board of Trustees meeting has wrapped up on Tuesday afternoon. The BOT voted unanimously to agree to the settlement with the ACC.
FSU president Richard McCullough thanks the school's legal team for helping us "to break down some of the iron clad nature of some of this and helped us get leverage, which was helpful, not only for Florida State but for the entire ACC."
BOT member Drew Weatherford, an FSU quarterback from 2004-08, to McCullough, AD Michael Alford and general counsel Carolyn Egan: "I'm personally, as an alumni and ex-athlete, just grateful for your willingness to step in and fight for our best interests."
We have quick notes on the FSU BOT meeting on Tuesday
The Osceola will have a full story and reaction from FSU's stakeholders this afternoon.
Early story
Florida State will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday at noon to discuss one topic:
Attorney-Board Session in re Florida State University Board of Trustees v. Atlantic Coast Conference and ACC v. Florida State University Board of Trustees pursuant to section 286.011(8), Florida Statutes.
FSU's BOT met on Friday, with most of the trustees attending in person at the new student union. Tuesday's meeting was quickly scheduled on Monday, with 24 hours' notice.
As we mentioned on Seminole Sidelines on Monday, these meetings aren't scheduled unless there's a feeling a consensus has been agreed upon behind the scenes. All of the BOT members and FSU's full legal team are listed as attending.
We're hoping to hear some details of the settlement between FSU and the ACC. How much we hear, what financials and how the Grant of Rights will be modified are among the major questions.
If you want to watch FSU's BOT meeting, go here on YouTube.
Clemson has also scheduled a BOT meeting for today.
We'll see how quickly the ACC presidents/chancellors vote to approve the settlement. We'll have updates for Osceola subscribers on the Osceola Village
