BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – One of the very best scorers in high school ball, Josh Christopher is nearing his senior summer full of optimism. Beforehand, the five-star junior made for a strong showing at the USA Basketball Next Generation Camp and afterwards, discussed what such a platform means to him, his ongoing recruitment and the bevy of schools that have placed a priority upon him. “At USA (Basketball), everybody does a little bit of everything,” he said. “You have guys that put the ball through the basket and at USA, they have the motto to be versatile, so I just try to take that to heart and to get everybody involved.” Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Missouri, Oregon and UCLA are just a few that are actively recruiting Christopher.

Arizona: “They just always tell me that this is the school for you and they send me the accolades of the program and what they have done for their players whenever a guy is in an all-star game or does this or that in the NBA They send me some stuff on that so I have the mindset of what Arizona can do for me.” Arizona State: “I like ASU a whole lot. I think it happens knowing that my brother is there, too, any schools that brother is at, I wouldn’t mind being a part of but at the end of the day, it is about Caleb’s future and my future. It would be great to play with Caleb again but I just have to see what happens.” Florida State: “My brother Patrick (Christopher) is really good with Coach Dennis Gates, so there is a little relationship right there and Florida State gets guys into the league and I am pretty sure they will get some guys there this year, so any school that is getting guys to the league is a school that I will take interest in. Florida State is definitely on my radar.” Missouri: “That is family. The coaching staff treats me really well and during my visit, in Columbia, there was signs and posters at the frat houses saying that they want me, so the love is definitely really there. Cuonzo (Martin) is a really great coach so we will see what happens.” Oregon: “Knowing Bol (Bol) was there and I just talked to Lou King a little bit. They are recruiting pretty heavy, so I will see if Oregon makes some kind of move this summer.” UCLA: “With Shareef (O’Neal) being there, we hang out pretty much every weekend and we talk about it and college. That means something whenever you put on the blue and yellow over there, for sure. Russell Westbrook, they get guys to the league and Kris Wilkes is going to go this year.”

