Darius Washington was a big piece of Florida State's offensive line wherever he has lined up through the years. And on Monday, he and The Battle's End announced Washington would return in 2024.
A first-team All-ACC selection in the fall, Washington started at center against Southern Miss and Boston College and started seven games at left tackle in the regular season.
He has 37 career starts — 23 at left tackle, 11 at right tackle and three at center.
Washington was also a College Football News first-team All-American. He was named an honorable mention All-American by Phil Steele.
The Battle's End also announced defensive end Patrick Payton and Maurice Smith would return on Monday. And previously they announced running back Lawrance Toafili and safety Shyheim Brown will return.
The FSU NIL collective also established a relationship with wide receiver Destyn Hill.
Ja'Khi Douglas also told the Osceola and other reporters after the Orange Bowl that he was returning for the 2024 season.
