Very happy homecoming: WR transfer Spann thrilled to finally be at FSU

There was a time when Deuce Spann thought he might sign with Florida State after his stellar prep career at Lakewood High in St. Petersburg. But those hopes were dashed once FSU changed coaching staffs following the 2019 season. Just over two years, one college transfer and one position change later, Spann is finally where he wanted to be all along. The quarterback-turned-receiver is one of four wideouts the Seminoles have signed this offseason out of the transfer portal. "It's great that I'm here right now," Spann said.

For Spann, who spent his first two years of college at the University of Illinois, the decision to join the 'Noles was a happy homecoming. "It's been good being back in Florida," Spann said. "My family can come down and see me all the time. When I was up north, my family couldn't really see me because I was too far away from home. "It was a big factor because I wanted to come home so my family could see me play. It was a big factor for me." Beyond returning home, Spann explained what set FSU apart from other portal options once he made the move to transfer from Illinois. "The coaching staff -- they talked about how I develop and how I can be a great athlete here," he said. "How they can use me, get the ball in my hands and help the team win games. And how I can help to make plays." A three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, Spann put up some very impressive numbers in high school. He accounted for 6,972 yards of total offense, including 4,771 passing yards with 45 touchdowns; he also rushed for 2,165 yards with 27 touchdowns Spann signed with Illinois as a quarterback but switched to wideout last season. "It was kind of tough for me to switch my position to wide receiver, because I always wanted to be a quarterback at first," the St. Petersburg product said. "But I saw when I was at Illinois that I could help them at receiver to win games. That's the main reason I switched. I wanted to help the team."