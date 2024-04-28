Visits with Jordan Travis convinced Jets of who he is and QB he can become
Jordan Travis was consistent in his rehab from a major leg injury, returning to throw the football in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft. The New York Jets are convinced in who Travis is as a person and his comeback as a quarterback.
The Jets sent scouts to West Palm Beach to meet with Travis and used one of their "30 visits" at the team’s headquarters with the Florida State star. NFL teams are allowed to meet with up to 30 draft-eligible prospects, not counting those at nearby colleges, and Travis had those visits with the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders.
“Jordan is a dynamic player,” Jets GM Joe Douglas said. “Obviously a tough injury for him and the team last year. But dynamic player. He came on a '30 visit,' just getting a chance to get to spend time with him, get to know him as a person. He’s a special guy. You can see why teammates gravitate towards him and why he’s one of the more respected guys when you talk to other players at Florida State.
“He’s coming to a great situation with some unbelievable veteran leadership. … Really cool opportunity for him to learn, develop and just showcase his ability.”
Travis is still taking steps in his return to the football field. Douglas said the Jets’ doctors evaluated Travis and offered that a decision on a medical clearance would come down the road. It remains uncertain if Travis would be ready to go in full for the Jets' training camp this summer, but he also shouldn't be doubted.
Travis’ wait is over after an emotional six months that began with his injury on a hip-drop tackle Nov. 18 against North Alabama. He has progressed ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation and his brother, Devon Travis, posted videos of him throwing in the days leading up to the NFL Draft.
“Just looking at some of the videos of his workouts, watching him move around, he’s progressing well,” Douglas said.
There was considerable debate over whether Travis would even be drafted, although the quarterback knew about a Jets visit going back to FSU’s Pro Day in March and he previously had the chance to meet teams at the NFL Combine and Shrine Bowl. On Saturday, the Jets selected Travis in the fifth round.
“It’s a freakin’ dream come true,” Travis said. “It still hasn’t hit me yet. My emotions are everywhere right now. to see the joy on my family’s face. It’s been such a journey.”
Travis thanked his FSU teammates as well as coaches like Mike Norvell, quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz and former offensive coordinator/QB coach Kenny Dillingham. He’s been consistent in deflecting when asked about the physical and emotional pain the injury has taken on him and stayed positive on Saturday, remarking it’s important to look at and stay where your feet are.
“It sucked for sure,” Travis said. “But at the end of the day I know God has a plan. So I never stressed too much. I have a great supporting cast. My family is great, friends are great, teammates are great.”
He will join a familiar face in New York with defensive end Jermaine Johnson, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season, and the two have spoken often. Travis will be in a quarterback room with two-time Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers as well as Tyrod Taylor, so he will have veterans to learn from on Day 1. When asked how much of Rodgers he had watched through the years, Travis again smiled.
“I love watching Aaron Rodgers,” Travis said. “Since a little boy. That’s one of my brother’s favorite quarterbacks. I’ve always watched him. To have an opportunity to go work with him and learn from him is such a blessing. I’m so grateful. I can’t even describe this feeling.”
Jets coach Robert Saleh twice called Travis a “ball of clay” in an interview Saturday. There’s a feeling the Jets found a quarterback who is willing to learn and can be molded.
“It’s unfortunate the injury he went through, but when we watch his tape there’s just so many things that we feel like we can help him get better at from footwork to his throwing motions to the way he sees the game,” Saleh said. “And when you look at the two quarterbacks that he’s going to have a chance to learn from, we feel like a guy with his athleticism, his arm talent, his arm talent, his competitive drive, his smarts, feel like if he was going to turn into a great quarterback this will be a good spot for him to do it.”
