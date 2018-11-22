Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-22 07:17:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Warchant Report: Previewing FSU-Florida, analyzing what's at stake

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant.com
@AslanHodges
Director of Digital Media

Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Warchant's Gene Williams and Corey Clark team up with ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron for this week's edition of the Warchant Report. In this edition, we preview the Florida State-Florida game, discuss the game's impact on perceptions about Willie Taggart's first season and more.

------------------------------------

Talk about this feature with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}