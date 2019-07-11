As always the list, which was compiled by Warchant's Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark and ESPN Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron, will be revealed in segments. The fourth installment today features players No. 11 through No. 15.

We're looking ahead to the start of the 2019 football season with Warchant's annual list of the Top 40 players on the Seminoles' roster -- the players we expect to make the biggest impact for FSU in 2019 (Note: This is not necessarily the 40 most talented players, but the players we believe will have the opportunity and capability to make the biggest impact this season.)

Player No. 15 -- Sophomore defensive lineman Cory Durden

As a redshirt freshman, Durden finished third on the team in tackles for loss with six. He has displayed the ability to play inside or outside on the defensive line and has a chance to be an impact player for the Seminoles in 2019.

Durden, a former four-star recruit, is listed at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds but has exceptional quickness to go with that size. He played in all 12 games for FSU in 2018 and showed plenty of flashes in his first year as a contributor. Durden already has proven to be one of the Seminoles' best pass-rushers, and he could very well take that next step into being a three-down consistent force up front for Florida State in 2019.

Although he was only credited with two sacks a season ago, Durden showed an ability to create havoc in the pocket when he was on the field. And that's not easy to do at that position so early in one's career.

Voting recap: Gene Williams: 20; Ira Schoffel: 12; Corey Clark: 14; Jeff Cameron: 19.