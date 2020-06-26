It’s time to conclude our look at the 2020 Florida State football season with Warchant’s annual list of the top 40 players on the Seminoles' roster -- the players we expect to make the biggest impact for FSU in 2020. (Note: This is not necessarily the 40 most talented players, but the players we believe will have the opportunity and capability to make the biggest impact this season.) This list features players ranked No. 1 to No. 10 in importance. Here are the previous installments: * Players No. 11 through 20 * Players No. 21 through 30 * Players No. 31 through 40 The list was compiled through voting by Warchant’s Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel, Corey Clark and Aslan Hajivandi, along with ESPN-Tallahassee’s Jeff Cameron. The Top 40 will be revealed in segments. Please be sure to watch the video below for a full conversation between the panelists on these 10 Seminoles and then read the capsules for each player, including expectations for this season. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial***

No. 10 -- Redshirt junior running back Khalan Laborn In his fourth year on campus, the former five-star recruit might finally be poised for a breakout season. Laborn has struggled to make his mark at Florida State so far, but part of that is because he suffered a season-ending injury before the 2018 season. And another part is because he was backing up one of the best running backs in the country in Cam Akers. Now Akers is off to the NFL and Laborn, who will be battling with transfer Jashaun Corbin for the starting spot, has a chance to finally make a sustained impact for the Seminoles. He rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns a year ago on 69 carries. He figures to get a lot more at-bats in 2020, and the Virginia native has a chance to become a key contributor in Mike Norvell's offense.