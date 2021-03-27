Former Florida State guard David Nichols, who now plays professional basketball overseas, talks about the Seminoles' last trip to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 in 2019 and how injuries derailed what could have been a Final Four run.

He also shares why the FSU program is so special to him even though he only spent one season in Tallahassee as a graduate transfer (2018-'19), how close the former FSU players are, why Florida State takes pride in being Big Guard University, how the Seminoles' coaches are able to foster an unselfish spirit and more.

Even though Nichols is not on the current FSU squad, he offers great insights into Leonard Hamilton's program.

