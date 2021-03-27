 Interview with former FSU guard David Nichols on 2019 NCAA Sweet 16 and more
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-27 07:30:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Warchant TV 1-on-1: Former FSU guard David Nichols on 2019 Sweet 16 & more

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Former Florida State guard David Nichols, who now plays professional basketball overseas, talks about the Seminoles' last trip to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 in 2019 and how injuries derailed what could have been a Final Four run.

He also shares why the FSU program is so special to him even though he only spent one season in Tallahassee as a graduate transfer (2018-'19), how close the former FSU players are, why Florida State takes pride in being Big Guard University, how the Seminoles' coaches are able to foster an unselfish spirit and more.

Even though Nichols is not on the current FSU squad, he offers great insights into Leonard Hamilton's program.

