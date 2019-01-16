Warchant TV: An early look at 2019 and why FSU's opener is so important
Over the course of a couple weeks, we are providing a series of condensed, one-topic episodes of our Warchant Report. In this next installment, the panel of Gene Williams, Jeff Cameron and Ira Schoffel take an early look ahead to 2019, discussing the importance of the season opener against Boise State and what win-loss records are possible -- or probable -- in Willie Taggart's second season.
NOTE: The ACC is expected to announce the game dates for the 2019 season on Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. This episode was recorded before those dates were announced.
