Warchant TV: Dillingham, players discuss FSU's first spring practice
Along with head coach Mike Norvell, Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and select players spoke with the media following the first day of spring practice Tuesday.
Dillingham spoke about how much further the quarterbacks and other players are during their second year in the offense, while the players discussed their individual improvement and the improved atmosphere in the program.
Here are those interviews, along with a recap from Warchant's Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel and Aslan Hajivandi.
Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham
QB Jordan Travis
RB Jashaun Corbin, LB Amari Gainer
Recap by Warchant's Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel, Aslan Hajivandi
