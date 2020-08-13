In the wake of Thursday's controversy surrounding the Florida State football program's coronavirus testing protocols, the Warchant staff came together to discuss what transpired, how head coach Mike Norvell handled his press conference and what comes next.

ALSO SEE: Norvell stands by FSU's COVID protocols after players voice concerns

The panel features Warchant founder and administrator Gene Williams, managing editor Ira Schoffel, senior writer Corey Clark and director of digital media Aslan Hajivandi.

