With a smattering of draft eligible talent, Florida State Football will again lean on underclassmen to produce under Willie Taggart. Wideouts Jordan Young and Tre'Shaun Harrison discuss their personal growth under Ron Dugans and Robert Cooper explains why his new, streamlined look is a valuable asset. FSU practices on Sunday afternoon before breaking camp for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

