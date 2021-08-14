Warchant TV: FSU football coordinators discuss first scrimmage
Following a brief delay for relocation -- lightning in the Tallahassee area moved the team from Doak Campbell Stadium to the indoor practice facility -- Florida State wrapped up its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday night. After head coach Mike Norvell shared his thoughts on the scrimmage, his three coordinators followed.
Both offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller echoed Norvell's sentiments that the defense was the better of the two sides early in the scrimmage. There also was consensus that the offense responded as the night progressed.
* More updates and highlights from Saturday's first preseason scrimmage
Hear (and see) what all three coordinators had to say shortly after the final play was run:
OC Kenny Dillingham
Dillingham was pleased with how quarterbacks Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton performed in the scrimmage, and spoke glowingly of several players including receiver Keyshawn Helton and running back Jashaun Corbin.
***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***
DC Adam Fuller
Fuller deemed the scrimmage "clean" in terms of execution, specifying that the first half of the night was better for the defense than the second half.
Special Teams/DE Coach John Papuchis
Papuchis discussed the comfort level of punter Alex Mastromanno, the state of the place kicking position battle and where the defensive end segment is through a week of practice.
---------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council