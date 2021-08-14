Warchant TV: FSU football coordinators discuss first scrimmage

Following a brief delay for relocation -- lightning in the Tallahassee area moved the team from Doak Campbell Stadium to the indoor practice facility -- Florida State wrapped up its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday night. After head coach Mike Norvell shared his thoughts on the scrimmage, his three coordinators followed.

Both offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller echoed Norvell's sentiments that the defense was the better of the two sides early in the scrimmage. There also was consensus that the offense responded as the night progressed.

Hear (and see) what all three coordinators had to say shortly after the final play was run: