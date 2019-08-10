Florida State opened practice to the media for approximately 15 minutes on Saturday amidst another sizzling afternoon in Tallahassee. Defense is the focus of this edition of Warchant's practice coverage with no shortage of hands on instruction as defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett, defensive line coach Odell Haggins, linebackers coach Raymond Woodie, special teams coach Mark Snyder and graduate assistant Joe Bowen all show their involvement. FSU will hold one final practice on Sunday before breaking camp for a three-day stay at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.