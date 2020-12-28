As 2020 comes to a close, many Florida State fans are looking ahead to the 2021 college football season and asking themselves how much improvement they can expect from the Seminoles' second campaign under head coach Mike Norvell.

We here on the Warchant.com staff are right there with you. With that in mind, we held a panel discussion about the areas of the program we believe should provide hope in the immediate future, and which ones might still be cause for concern.

Participating in this panel are Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel, senior writer Corey Clark and director of digital media Aslan Hajivandi.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***