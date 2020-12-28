Warchant TV: Reasons for optimism, concern for FSU football in 2021
As 2020 comes to a close, many Florida State fans are looking ahead to the 2021 college football season and asking themselves how much improvement they can expect from the Seminoles' second campaign under head coach Mike Norvell.
We here on the Warchant.com staff are right there with you. With that in mind, we held a panel discussion about the areas of the program we believe should provide hope in the immediate future, and which ones might still be cause for concern.
Participating in this panel are Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel, senior writer Corey Clark and director of digital media Aslan Hajivandi.
When it came to reasons for optimism, most comments from the panel focused on the offensive side of the ball -- the improvement of the offensive line, the addition of quarterback grad transfer McKenzie Milton, and the game-planning and play-calling adjustments we witnessed in 2020. Ira also pointed out the fact that most of the holdovers from the previous two coaching staffs have now moved on, which appears to be fostering more togetherness among the remaining players.
On the other side of the spectrum, our greatest causes for concern rested with the defense.
(Note: This conversation was recorded before FSU landed a commitment from Georgia OLB transfer Jermaine Johnson and the Seminoles lost DE Joshua Kaindoh to the NFL Draft.)
----------------------------------------------------
