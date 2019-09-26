During his final media availability for the week on Thursday, Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart declined to name a starting quarterback for Saturday's home contest versus North Carolina State.

In FSU's last game, a 35-24 win over Louisville, Wisconsin transfer Alex Hornibrook replaced starter James Blackman when Blackman was sidelined with a knee injury. Taggart said Blackman has practiced some this week and is getting better, but he isn't ready to name a starter for Saturday.

If Blackman is healthy, however, he will be the starter, Taggart said.

