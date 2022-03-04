Warchant TV Transfer Preview: FSU adds firepower in Pittman, Wilson, Benson

The Florida State football team has 10 new Division-I transfers on campus this semester, and all should be taking part in spring practice beginning this Saturday.

To give you a better idea of what the Seminoles are getting in these players, we will be checking in with media members who covered them at their previous schools.

Up next are wide receiver transfers Mycah Pittman (Oregon) and Johnny Wilson (Arizona State), along with RB transfer Trey Benson (Oregon). All three are expected to provide additional punch to the FSU offense in 2022.

Watch the video below for a more thorough breakdown of each:

