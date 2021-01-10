The Florida State football team added two more transfers from the Southeastern Conference on Saturday night, as defensive lineman Keir Thomas (South Carolina) and running back D.J. Williams (Auburn) announced they will finish their careers in Tallahassee.

That gives the Seminoles six transfers overall this offseason, including four from the SEC; the first two to come from that conference were defensive end Jermaine Johnson of Georgia and cornerback Jarques McClellion of Arkansas. FSU also has landed former Kansas WR Andrew Parchment and former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton.

In the video below, Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston discusses the significance of of these additions and what comes next as head coach Mike Norvell looks to wrap up his 2021 signing class.

