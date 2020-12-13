The Florida State Seminoles decided once again to cast their line into the grad transfer quarterback waters, and this time they landed a big one as former UCF star McKenzie Milton announces he will be a Seminole.

Former grad transfers Everett Golson and Alex Hornibrook provided mixed results in their lone seasons with the Seminoles, but neither was as decorated as Milton.

After throwing for nearly than 9,000 yards and 72 touchdowns during his three seasons at UCF, Milton has missed the past two years while recovering from a catastrophic leg injury. He was able to practice with the Golden Knights this fall, and Milton believes he's ready to lead a football team again.

In this edition of Warchant TV, our Ira Schoffel, Corey Clark and Aslan Hajivandi discuss Milton's decision, what it means for the Seminoles in 2021 and how it might affect the quarterback room moving forward.

