RB Cam Akers (Rams): 786 rushing yards, seven touchdowns in 15 games in 2022. Sunday: At Seattle at 4:25 p.m. on FOX.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks in 16 games in 2022. He is expected to play despite a holdout request as part of his rookie contract. Sunday: At Atlanta at 1 p.m. on FOX.

RB Dalvin Cook (NY Jets): 1,173 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games, giving him four straight 1,000-yard seasons for Minnesota. Cook was signed by the Jets this summer. Sunday: Play host to Tampa at 1 p.m. on CBS.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Panthers): He signed to Carolina’s practice squad on Aug. 30.

DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): He signed with Baltimore on Aug. 17. Darby played in five games, recording 14 tackles, with Denver last season. Sunday: Play host to Texas at 1 p.m. on CBS.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): 17 tackles and three sacks in seven games with Tennessee in 2022. Sunday: Play host to LA Rams at 4:25 p.m. on FOX.

PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): 29 of 32 on FGs, 32 of 34 on PATs in 2022. Gano just earned a contract extension on Friday. Sunday: Play host to Dallas on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 9 of 10 on FGs, 12 of 12 on PATs in 2022 for the LA Chargers. He was acquired by Cleveland on Aug. 28. Sunday: Play host to Cincinnati at 1 p.m. on FOX.

S Derwin James (Chargers): He had 115 tackles and four sacks in 14 games in 2022. Sunday: Play host to Miami at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks as a rookie in 2022. Sunday: Play host to Buffalo on Monday at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): On injured reserve.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Three tackles in Thursday night loss to Detroit to open the 2023 season.

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Injured reserve. He signed with Miami in the offseason but is out an indefinite amount of time following knee surgery.

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Drafted by Carolina in the spring. Sunday: At Atlanta on Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): On the practice squad.

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): He had 57 tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery in 17 games in 2022. Sunday: Play host to Miami on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): He had 48 tackles and 11 sacks in 2022. Sunday: At New England, 4:25 p.m. on FOX.

DE Keir Thomas (Rams): On the practice squad.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): He had 32 tackles and seven sacks in Tennessee in 2022. Sunday: Play host to Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. on FOX.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs in 2022. Play host to Tennessee on Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS.

Of note: OT Roderick Johnson is opening the year on the Eagles' injured list.