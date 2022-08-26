I'm sure there are plenty of questions entering Saturday's first home game of the 2022 Florida State football season.

To help answer some of those, here's a helpful list of frequently asked questions provided by FSU ahead of Saturday's 5 p.m. game against Duquesne.

Will there be a Friday Night Block Party (FNBP) in College Town? Absolutely, the Friday Night Block Party is free to the public and runs from 5-10 p.m. See this year’s performers.

Is there a Legacy Walk? Yes, the Legacy Walk will be 2 ½ hours prior to kickoff. Fans should gather along the route that the team walks from the Heritage Fountain to where the team enters at Gate K.

What time do parking lots open? Parking lots open five hours prior to kickoff unless the game starts after 6:00 p.m., in which case lots will open at noon.

Lot 27: Lot 27 parking passes will be available on game day for purchase at the lot entrance. Passes are $25 each. Transactions will be cashless.

When will I receive my parking passes? Parking passes will be sent electronically again this year. Fans will be asked to print out your parking pass at home and bring with you to the game. Please have it visible for officers as you approach all checkpoints leading into the stadium complex. Passes will be scanned and can only be used one time.

Where can I park? There is general parking throughout campus. A detailed parking map is available HERE.

Will the Intramural Fields be open for parking? Only to Seminole Boosters members with passes.

**Handicap Access, Parking and Seating information below.

What time do gates open? Main stadium gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Dunlap Champions Club will open two hours prior to kickoff.

Can I bring an umbrella into the stadium? No, umbrellas are not allowed inside the gates of the stadium.

Are there cooling stations in the stadium? Yes. Cooling stations are located HERE.

Are there water fountains in the stadium? Yes, water fountains are located on the lower level and the concourse level adjacent to most stadium restrooms. Fans can also bring empty water bottles to fill at the fountains.

What is the clear bag policy for Doak Campbell? Each fan is limited to bringing in a small clutch bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” and a clear plastic bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” into the stadium. Bags that are not clear or larger than the limit will not be allowed in the stadium. CLEAR BAG POLICY

Can ticketed fans re-enter the stadium after exiting the gate? No, fans are NOT permitted to leave and re-enter Doak Campbell Stadium once inside the gates.

If I have an infant, will they need a ticket for entry? Yes, a ticket is required for everyone.

Where is Will Call and the Ticket Office located on game day? There are two box offices at Doak Campbell Stadium. The main box office located at Dick Howser Stadium (baseball) and will open four hours prior to kickoff. Dunlap Champions Club patrons may access the box office located in the south end zone.

Will ATMs be available in the stadium? No

Where is the First Aid station? The first aid station is located at Gate C inside the stadium. The station is operated by the Tallahassee Chapter of the American Red Cross. A nurse is on duty at all times and emergency service is available. There will be a charge for ambulance service if transportation is required from the stadium.

What do I do if I am separated from a child? Children should be told to report to the Police Station at Gate C or to the First Aid Station for assistant in locating their parents.

Is there a lost and found at Doak Campbell? Items may be turned in or claimed at the Police Station, located outside the west stands at Gate C.

Will beer and wine be sold at this game? Fans will have the ability to purchase beer from concession stands. Beginning this season, fans will be allowed to take all beverages to their seats in the stadium. Beer sales cut off in the main stands at beginning of 4th quarter.

Is smoking or vaping allowed in the stadium? No, with the exception of designated smoking/vaping areas that have been established outside of Gates B and L.

Will Spirit Express run on Saturday? No, the Spirit Express shuttle has been discontinued.

Will the Marching Chiefs still perform two hours prior to kick off? Yes, the Skull Session is still happening! With the construction of Dick Howser Stadium, Skull Session will be relocating to the Marching Chiefs’ practice field.

Will the Coca-Cola Tailgate be open on Saturday? Yes, the reserved tailgating will be in place. Purchase tickets HERE.

Will there be a live Sod Talk before games? No, but a new Sod Talk will be available on video before each home game at Seminoles.com.

Will the Ford Fan Fest at Langford Green have the normal home game events? Yes, see you there!

Where can I find the radio broadcast? Locally on WTNT 94.9, on the FSU Game Day App or on Seminoles.com.

Wheelchair/Handicap Access

Handicap access is available at all gates. Lower level handicap seating is available in sections 10, and 11 of the east stands. Concourse level handicap seating is available in the east stand in Section 16, in the south end zone in sections 117-123 and in the west stands in section 27. Accessible restrooms are located on the lower level by sections 4,5,10,33, 38 and 39, and all restrooms in the south end zone. On the upper level, they are located by sections 4,5,38 and 39, and all restrooms in the south end zone. Accessible elevators are located by Gates B,E,L and J. A limited number of wheelchair/handicap parking spaces are available on a game-by-game basis. Contact Transportation and Parking Services at 850-644-5278 for more information.

Is there reserved ADA/disabled parking for this game? Yes! There is reserved ADA/disabled parking in the Pensacola Street Garage, level 1. However, for all home games, you will need to apply to our Disabled Parking Program. Click here for more information and to apply.

Is there ADA/disabled shuttle service available? Yes! FSU encourages ADA fans to ride the complimentary shuttle from the Pensacola Street Garage and Doak Campbell Stadium for easy game day parking. Shuttles will begin running 2 hours prior to kickoff and will deliver to gates E and J at the stadium.