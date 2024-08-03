What we've liked, what we'd like to see through FSU's eight practices
Florida State kicked off what could be the longest football season in the program's history on July 24. The Osceola staff reflects on biggest positives, potential concerns, breakout freshmen and to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news