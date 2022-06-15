Who Gets the Call First? Talking Trio of FSU Football Legends - Warchant TV

Last week, we learned FSU football legends Warrick Dunn, Sebastian Janikowski and Peter Warrick are all on the ballot for induction into the College Football Hall Of Fame's Class of 2023.

So, who should go in first?

In an interview on Warchant TV's "The Jeff Cameron Show," our Jeff Cameron and Corey Clark discussed in what order the three Seminoles should be enshrined in Atlanta.

Check it out below!

