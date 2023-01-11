Florida State sophomore receiver Malik McClain entered the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound McClain caught 17 passes for 206 yards (15.8 yards per reception) and three touchdowns in 13 games in 2022. In 25 career games, he caught 33 passes for 396 yards and five touchdowns.

His TD grab in 2021 at Boston College, in which he went up and high-pointed a pass from Jordan Travis, was praised by FSU coaches as one of the best plays by a receiver that season. But McClain didn't take much of a step forward in 2022, recording a 44-yard grab in the win over Florida but did not have another game with more than 30 receiving yards.

McClain, Treshaun Ward (committed to Kansas State) and Keyshawn Helton (committed to Cincinnati) are among the prominent offensive players from FSU to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

FSU has an abundance of talent at receiver returning in 2023, including Johnny Wilson, Mycah Pittman, Kentron Poitier, Ja'Khi Douglas, Darion Williamson and Deuce Spann. Winston Wright Jr. will also come back after missing the 2022 season due to injury, while five-star Hykeem Williams is among the arrivals this spring.