With Randy Pittman leading charge, FSU's TEs showing they can be a strength

Florida State’s tight end room needed a reset in 2025. The Seminoles have gotten just that from a group that’s smaller in numbers but experienced at the power conference level.

Senior Markeston Douglas and junior Randy Pittman have brought production and energy back to a room where veterans struggled last fall and FSU’s coaches pivoted at midseason to freshmen Landen Thomas and Amaree Williams (who is now focusing on defensive end).

“I think the tight end room as a whole, we bring a competitive edge and we give our team an advantage to win games,” Pittman said after Thursday’s practice. “We have a lot of guys that have played at a high level, at a Power 5 level. We have guys with experience that make plays all the time.”

The 6-foot-2, 237-pound Pittman is smaller than a traditional in-line blocking tight end but offers the versatile skill set of a tight end that Norvell often had at Memphis (and it should be noted Jaheim Bell was listed at 6-3 and 239 pounds when he enjoyed a productive season in 2023). Norvell and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen saw it years ago when the Panama City native was in high school, earning his commitment for about a year before he picked UCF.

Pittman became a focal point of UCF’s offense in 2024 under head coach Gus Malzahn and receivers coach Tim Harris Jr., who called plays later in the year. Pittman had 32 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore before entering the transfer portal and landing at FSU.

His receiving yards as a sophomore at UCF surpassed FSU’s combined total from the tight ends last fall — Landen Thomas, Kyle Morlock, Brian Courtney and Williams had 396 yards. And Pittman showed in Saturday’s open scrimmage that he is able to get open and take on contact, challenging FSU’s defenders.

“I’m trying to be a tight end that has YAC (yards after catch),” Pittman said. “Trying to play with the ball and also being able to play without the ball has always been a part of my game.”