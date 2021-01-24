WR Hot Board: Breaking down FSU's top early targets for 2022 class
With Florida State's 2021 signing class almost complete, we're looking ahead to what the Seminoles are doing with the class of 2022. And today we focus on the wide receivers.
In this Wide Receiver Hot Board, we take a look at the prospects high on the Seminoles' list right now, where things stand with each, and which schools might present the most competition.
WIDE RECEIVERS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commit
|
Ark, Ala, UK
|
McAdoo recently jumped on board with the 'Noles. FSU has been trending for awhile.
|
Mike Norvell,
Ron Dugans
The Skinny on FSU & WR Quincey McAdoo
This commitment wasn't a major surprise as Quincey McAdoo has developed a very strong relationship with the FSU staff, and he loves what the offense could become under Mike Norvell. McAdoo is a very dynamic weapon that runs in the 4.4 speed range, and he sees great opportunities that could come with playing in this scheme. Despite many others pushing, no other school has built the type of relationship he has with FSU. His early commitment doesn't mean other schools will stop trying to change his mind, but right now, I can't see anyone else overcoming the bond he has with the 'Noles.
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
PSU, Ala, Ore, UGA, ASU, Tex
|
FSU made the top seven, and I'm told an FSU visit is one of the first he wants to take.
|
Ron Dugans
The Skinny on FSU & WR Kevin Coleman
Yes folks, that's right ... a five star! And he recently narrowed his list to a top seven, with the 'Noles making the cut. That's obviously good news, but we have to acknowledge Kevin Coleman will be a tough pull with all the big boys of college football pushing hard. At the same time, I will say that Coleman has a pretty good relationship with Ron Dugans and Norvell at this stage. He really wants to be utilized in an offense that attacks defenses in multiples ways, and he is aware of what this offense looked like at Memphis. Coleman hasn't named a leader, but Alabama is the school we hear the most about in his recruitment. That's who everyone else is likely chasing at this point.
