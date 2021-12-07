 12 key recruits to watch for FSU Football's 2022 class
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-07 08:15:45 -0600') }}

12 Targets to Watch: FSU hits home stretch before early signing period

Michael Langston
With the early signing period fast approaching next week, the Florida State football staff is working overtime to solidify the high school portion of its 2022 recruiting class.

Here is a detailed look at the 12 prospects we believe are most likely to help fill up the remaining spots, with a breakdown of each target's interest in the 'Noles, the top competition, and the determining factors in their recruitment.

RB Jovantae Barnes is a major target to watch for FSU Football.
12 TARGETS TO WATCH FOR FSU IN 2022 CLASS 

The Skinny on RB Jovantae Barnes & FSU

It has been a wild ride already with Barnes. He had a really good official visit to FSU for the Miami game weekend, and he has strong ties to offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. What surprised him this season is how much FSU runs the ball compared to other schools. I think Southern Cal is more of a threat than Oklahoma right now in this race, following Lincoln Riley's move. And my gut feeling is there are friends of his that likely end up at USC, so they would be a team to watch. I don't consider Miami a threat despite that official visit being set up for Dec. 10. It would not shock me if that visit ends up getting changed to him to visit Southern Cal instead. I was also told to keep an eye on him visiting FSU one more time before he signs. I don't have a pick yet on this one. FSU certainly is a major factor, and distance won't be an issue because his family is from Orlando. But right now, this is a close one between FSU and USC.

