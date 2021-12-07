12 Targets to Watch: FSU hits home stretch before early signing period

The Skinny on RB Jovantae Barnes & FSU

It has been a wild ride already with Barnes. He had a really good official visit to FSU for the Miami game weekend, and he has strong ties to offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. What surprised him this season is how much FSU runs the ball compared to other schools. I think Southern Cal is more of a threat than Oklahoma right now in this race, following Lincoln Riley's move. And my gut feeling is there are friends of his that likely end up at USC, so they would be a team to watch. I don't consider Miami a threat despite that official visit being set up for Dec. 10. It would not shock me if that visit ends up getting changed to him to visit Southern Cal instead. I was also told to keep an eye on him visiting FSU one more time before he signs. I don't have a pick yet on this one. FSU certainly is a major factor, and distance won't be an issue because his family is from Orlando. But right now, this is a close one between FSU and USC.