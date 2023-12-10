"It was great. I loved it out here," White said. "They showed love and it was overall a great weekend. I love how much they showed love to me and my family. I liked the practice too."

After getting a full weekend to speak with coaches, watch practices and take part in other activities, White recapped his visit on Sunday.

Three-star defensive tackle D'nas White was a late addition to the official visitors list this weekend but the defensive tackle out of Concord (N.C.) Robinson made his way down to Tallahassee for an official visit to Florida State on Friday.

Besides winning the cooking competition, D'nas enjoyed getting to watch Florida State defensive line practice on Saturday afternoon. It's a group that ultimately he feels like he would fit in with if he chooses Florida State.

"I feel like I would fit in pretty good," White said. "I play like them so I think they can teach me a few things."

White visited Florida State twice this year, once during the Seminoles Elite camp in June and then again unofficially during the Duke game on Oct. 21.

White has built a relationship with defensive line coach Odell Haggins, whom he describes as genuine. He also got to meet with coach Mike Norvell.

"He (Norvell) said that if I come here, he'll treat me well and make me a better man and just progress me into a great player," White said.

White is not planning on taking another visit to a school before early signing day on Dec. 20. White will make a decision on his future on signing day as he is deciding between a few schools.

While he admits that he hasn't made up his mind yet, Florida State is one of his top two leading schools and they are competing with Tennessee and Miami. White received an in-home visit from the Miami coaching staff earlier in the week.

If White chooses Florida State, he would be the 24th commitment of the 2024 class, and a get at a position that is expecting a lot of attrition this offseason. What is it that White likes about Florida State?

"I like the atmosphere and the fans," White said. "The coaches are really loyal and genuine and that's really nice."

White decision will not only come down to his relationship with the coaching staff but how his family feels about the schools that are contending for his services.

