One of the top defensive ends in the 2024 recruiting class, Booker Pickett from Tampa (Fla.) Wharton High was back on FSU's campus for an unofficial visit on Wednesday. It was the second time Pickett has been on the Florida State campus since April and was at least his third unofficial visit with the Seminoles since October.

"Because I like the environment," began Pickett on why he wanted to get back on campus. "I like the coaches, so I just wanted to chill with them and see what it was like from a different perspective."

Pickett's relationship with defensive coordinator Adam Fuller has continued to develop as they have spent more time with each other.

"I was really just spending time with Coach Fuller, walking around with him," continued Pickett. "They (the FSU football team) were working out, I watched them work out.

"We have been getting real close lately," said Pickett of Fuller.