2025 4-star DE prospect Booker Pickett Jr. recaps unofficial visit to FSU
One of the top defensive ends in the 2024 recruiting class, Booker Pickett from Tampa (Fla.) Wharton High was back on FSU's campus for an unofficial visit on Wednesday. It was the second time Pickett has been on the Florida State campus since April and was at least his third unofficial visit with the Seminoles since October.
"Because I like the environment," began Pickett on why he wanted to get back on campus. "I like the coaches, so I just wanted to chill with them and see what it was like from a different perspective."
Pickett's relationship with defensive coordinator Adam Fuller has continued to develop as they have spent more time with each other.
"I was really just spending time with Coach Fuller, walking around with him," continued Pickett. "They (the FSU football team) were working out, I watched them work out.
"We have been getting real close lately," said Pickett of Fuller.
Pickett also updated the timeline for his recruiting process and says he plans to hold off on taking any official visits until this fall.
"I am going to take my officials during the season," said Pickett. "I want to see the games, I want to see the real environment. ... And then I am probably going to commit after that."
Pickett said he will most likely take his official visit the weekend FSU plays Miami. He also plans to take official visits Miami, Ohio State and USC. Pickett says he could take as many as six official visits prior to announcing his commitment.
