One thing that is keeping the 6-foot-3 and 305-pound rising senior from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview High prospect busy is trying to plan his spring visit calendar.

Class of 2025 offensive guard prospect Cortez Smith wasn't able to make it down to Tallahassee for an unofficial Junior Day visit with the Seminoles in January or February, but he does plan to be on campus later this spring.

"I’m actually in the process of scheduling spring visits with Georgia Tech, Miami, South Carolina, Auburn, FSU and Georgia," said Smith. "Then I’ll set up my official visits."

The Rivals top 200 overall prospect hasn't set specific dates for his visits yet.

Smith says one of the things he likes about FSU is the fact that Alex Atkins is the offensive line coach and offensive coordinator.

"Having an O-line coach and OC all in one with an awesome head coach and great environment is what stands out to me about FSU," said Smith. "They always tell me how much hard work they put in and how they see me in the scheme."