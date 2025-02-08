Recruiting notes: 2026 official visits being set, latest offers

The NCAA recruiting calendar may have gone into a month-long Dead Period on Monday, but it has been anything but a slow week on the recruiting trail for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff. While the staff may not be able to host prospects on campus or visit them at school or their homes, they can still contact them via phone call, text and direct messages. Here is a look back at what has happened over the last week in regard to 2026 prospects setting official visit with FSU and the latest on offers extended to prospects by Florida State.

Prospects scheduled to take an official visit to FSU the weekend of June 6

Prospects scheduled to take an official visit to FSU on the weekend of June 13

Kent will actually arrive in Tallahassee on Sunday, June 15.

Prospects scheduled to take an official visit to FSU on the weekend of June 20

2026 offers

Baker is a Rivals250 prospect who was offered by FSU on Wednesday. He also has offers from Minnesota, Washington, Miami, TCU, UNC, USC, Louisville, Florida and Missouri over the past month. He also has offers from and has taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn and South Carolina.

Jones was offered by FSU on Thursday and has already set up an official visit with the Seminoles for June. He will also be on-campus later this spring for an unofficial visit. His list of offers also includes Georgia, Miami, North Carolina, Syracuse and Tennessee.

Owen was offered by FSU earlier this week. Despite being rated as a three-star prospect he has a five-star offer list. That list includes Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, UCF and USC.

Wilson was offered by FSU on Tuesday. His recruitment has taken off since the new year began. He has also picked up offers from North Carolina, NC State, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech over the last month.

Dunbar was offered by FSU on Thursday. His recruitment has taken off over the last month. He also has picked up offers from WVU, Duke, Kentucky, Georgia, Mississippi State, USF, Pitt and Auburn within the last month.

Zierer was offered by FSU on Friday morning. He also has offers from Kentucky, Penn State, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Auburn, UCF and Pitt.

2027 offers

Vickerson is a Rivals250 prospect who is ranked as the 45th-best overall prospect in his class. He was offered by FSU on Wednesday. His list of offers also includes Alabama, Houston, LSU, Missouri, Penn State, SMU, Texas and Texas A&M.

Ramsier is another Rivals250 prospect in the class of 2027 to pick up an offer from FSU. Over the last month he has also picked up offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Miami and UCF among others.

Ford is another 2027 prospect on the rise. Over the course of the last few weeks, he has also picked up offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Nebraska and Florida.