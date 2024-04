FSU will hit the practice field again on Tuesday for what will be its sixth practice of the spring. As always there will be several dozen prospects from the classes of 2025 and 2026 on-hand to watch the Seminoles practice.

That list will include 2025 four-star offensive line prospect Peyton Joseph, who is currently committed to Florida. Joseph confirmed with the Osceola on Monday night that he indeed would be on FSU's campus on Tuesday.