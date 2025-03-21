Experienced FSU team has faced adversity, seeks March success on road

Get old. Stay old.

College basketball coaches crave stability at a time of instability in college athletics. The only ways to build a foundation annually is to retain top talent and attract some veterans who can be productive, too.

When Florida State takes the court for the NCAA Tournament on Saturday against George Mason (7:45 p.m. on ESPN2), the Seminoles will put a wealth of experience on display. Makayla Timpson and O’Mariah Gordon are seniors, while Ta’Niya Latson and Texas A&M transfer Sydney Bowles are juniors. Even rotational players like Snoop Turnage, Amaya Bonner and Mariana Valenzuela are juniors.

What value should be placed on experience in March?

“Just to have poise,” FSU coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “These kids have played four years, three years. We have some former SEC players that have played at LSU. … It does help. And you need every little bit of an edge that you can get.”

FSU has made the NCAA Tournament for now a 12th straight appearance, not counting the pandemic year of 2020 when there was no event. And while the Seminoles have made the field in prior seasons under Wyckoff, they have exited early each time.

What could be different this time? FSU accomplished one of its goals already, earning a No. 6 seed for the NCAA Tournament. A year ago, FSU was a No. 9 seed and lost to Alabama.

FSU will have a better seed, and theoretically an opponent who is lightly regarded. The Seminoles are still playing technically at a neutral site but on the road.

The Seminoles boast the nation's highest-scoring offense (87.2 points), with Latson leading the nation in scoring (24.9). Latson, Timpson and Gordon are each All-ACC first-team picks, and combined they are the engine that drives the team. Latson surpassed the 2,000-point mark for her career in February. Timpson has surpassed the 1,000-rebound milestone in her career. Gordon averages a career-best 16.2 points.