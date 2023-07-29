There was quite a bit of top-notch talent on Florida State's campus Saturday afternoon for the Seminole Showcase.

That being said, there weren't many prospects as highly rated on campus this weekend as 2025 five-star defensive end Armondo Blount.

Blount, who transferred from Fort Lauderdale Dillard to Miami Central this offseason, enters his junior season as the No. 5 overall prospect, No. 1 player in Florida and No. 2 strong-side defensive end in the 2025 class according to Rivals.

"I just wanted to come up here again and get around the coaches, see how the environment was, learn a little more," Blount said of his visit to FSU.

It was Blount's first time back at FSU since he took an unofficial visit to watch an FSU practice back in March. This visit, though, provided him the valuable opportunity to be coached by the Seminoles' defensive line coaches, John Papuchis and Odell Haggins.