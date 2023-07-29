2025 5-star DL Armondo Blount felt at home during Saturday visit to FSU
There was quite a bit of top-notch talent on Florida State's campus Saturday afternoon for the Seminole Showcase.
That being said, there weren't many prospects as highly rated on campus this weekend as 2025 five-star defensive end Armondo Blount.
Blount, who transferred from Fort Lauderdale Dillard to Miami Central this offseason, enters his junior season as the No. 5 overall prospect, No. 1 player in Florida and No. 2 strong-side defensive end in the 2025 class according to Rivals.
"I just wanted to come up here again and get around the coaches, see how the environment was, learn a little more," Blount said of his visit to FSU.
It was Blount's first time back at FSU since he took an unofficial visit to watch an FSU practice back in March. This visit, though, provided him the valuable opportunity to be coached by the Seminoles' defensive line coaches, John Papuchis and Odell Haggins.
"I feel like I was at home. I was learning today. I was learning more about football and better ways to improve my season..." Blount said. "I'm just taking it all in and learning, listening to what they are saying and teaching."
Blount, who measures in at 6-foot-3 and 252 pounds, already has amassed 29 sacks in his first two seasons of high school football. He's the caliber of prospect who didn't need to work out Saturday, but he did so anyways.
While Blount didn't get extended 1-on-1 time with FSU head coach Mike Norvell during the visit, it did affirm what Blount likes about Norvell and the Seminoles as a whole.
"It's different. Coach Mike, he's active with his players," Blount said. "The last time I came, he was running with the defensive line, he was active, yelling, screaming. That's the type of energy I need around."
Blount did share that FSU is high in his recruitment, but then added that he's not currently ranking schools against other schools. He also shared he doesn't have any sort of a timeline with over 16 months before his early signing period begins as a 2025 prospect.
"I'm just enjoying the process right now," Blount said.
Blount intends to be back at FSU for a game this fall, but wasn't sure which game. He also intends to visit Miami, Alabama and Ohio State once in-person recruiting activities resume in September.
