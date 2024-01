Class of 2025 defensive back prospect Lagonza Hayward was one of more than two dozen prospects in attendence for FSU's second Junior Day of the 2024-25 recruiting calendar. It was Hayward's second unofficial visit to Florida State, and it turned out to be his most memorable. The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound rising senior from Toombs County (Ga.) High left Tallahassee with a new scholarship offer from the Seminoles.

"Coach (Patrick) Surtain just offered me," said Hayward after wrapping up his visit with FSU. "It felt good. A lot of people don't know this, but this is my dream school since I was little so it kind of hit the heart. "Coach Surtain said I am not really lacking anything. He said I am versatile, I can hit, run and I can cover. And I have got the size. Most people don't have the size (I have) that play DB. I am big corner or a big safety."

The relationship between Hayward and FSU has been fast in the making. Hayward said he really hadn't received much or any attention from Florida State before receiving an in-school visit from a Seminoles assistant coach earlier this week. Hayward is also hearing from Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, USC, Georgia and Alabama. He plans to be back on the FSU campus in March or April to watch FSU during spring practice. Please click on the link below to view Hayward's HUDL highlights. Lagonza Hayward - Hudl