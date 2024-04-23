Four-star quarterback prospect Antwann Hill was one of over two dozen quarterbacks to compete at the Rivals Elite Camp in Atlanta over the weekend. The Houston County (Ga.) High product held his own with some of the best quarterbacks in the country on Sunday, including USC commit Julian Lewis, the top-ranked QB in the class of 2025. Hill made an unofficial visit to FSU during the first weekend of April and the Osceola caught up with the 6-foot-4 and 210-pound signal caller in Atlanta to get an update on where he is in his recruiting process with the Seminoles.

"It went great, I went down with my offensive lineman Peyton Joesph, he just decommitted from Florida, but I went down there with him," said Hill when asked how the trip went. "Really just trying to figure out things with Florida State, what they have got going on, seeing some things that they are doing with DJ (Uiagalelei) right now. Went to watch the spring practice and I think it looked good out there." Hill also said he would like to get back on the FSU campus for another visit in the near future. "Hopefully, yes, sir, for an official visit this time," said Hill when asked about whether he planned to get back to Tallahassee. "And then just really trying to see where it goes from there."

One of the reasons Hill is interested in FSU is the job quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz and FSU did to develop Jordan Travis under Mike Norvell. "Just the quarterback development with Coach Norvell," said Hill when asked what he likes about the Florida State program. "His background, Jordan Travis, being at Memphis, turning that program around, now he's at Florida State killing it, just had a 13-0 regular season. Really just the development, that's why I think DJ chose him. Getting to see what DJ does this year, I think it mimics what I do there, if I go there."