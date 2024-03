FSU extended an offer to three-star tight end prospect Andrew Olesh on Wednesday. Olesh is from Center Valley (Pa.) Southern Lehigh High. He is ranked as the 26th-best tight end prospect in the country for the 2025 class.

Olesh is another 2025 prospect who is starting to garner more attention from some of the best programs in the country heading into his senior year. Texas A&M, Michigan, Colorado, Alabama, Missouri, Florida and Indiana have also offered Olesh in the last six weeks.

Please click on the video below to view Olesh's HUDL highlights: