Seminole Sidelines: Analysis of FSU's open scrimmage, recruiting notes

On Monday's edition of the Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham is joined by Curt Weiler to discuss what they saw in Florida State's open-to-the-media spring scrimmage on Saturday. They offer up analysis on the quarterbacks as well as skill players, plus the defensive front, linebackers and more.

Patrick, Curt and Bob Ferrante also unpack what coordinators Gus Malzahn and Tony White said as spring football surpasses the midpoint.

The guys also try to put the FSU-Wake baseball series loss in perspective as the Seminoles drop to 25-6.

Nick Carlisle joins the show to reflect on visitors who were in Tallahassee on Saturday to watch the scrimmage.

