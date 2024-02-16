2025 three-star OL Peter Langi dishes on new FSU offer, intends to visit
Florida State extended an offer to San Francisco (CA.) Archbishop Riordan offensive lineman Peter Langi early on Friday — and this offer is one that he has been waiting on.
The three-star IOL prospect from California already held 42 offers from around the country, including offers from Florida, Miami, Alabama, USC, Texas, South Carolina, Penn State and Michigan. His 43rd offer came from Florida State and it's an offer than has him excited.
"Man, this offer means a lot," Langi told The Osceola. "I've been waiting on this one to be honest."
At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Langi is ranked as the No. 15 offensive guard prospect in the country according to Rivals and the 31st best prospect in California. While San Francisco certainly isn't the closest city to Tallahassee, the distance will not dissuade Langi from checking out the Seminoles.
"Distance doesn't play a factor, I'm willing to be across the country to play the game that I love and my family agrees," Langi said.
Now that Langi has a Florida State offer, he does intend to make a trip to unofficially visit the Seminoles in the coming months. Though he doesn't know exactly when that will be, he is excited to visit and build his relationship with the Florida State coaching staff.
"I don't know the coaching staff too well, but I can't wait to build this relationship and get things going. I'm truly blessed and thankful," he said.
Langi plays both guard and defensive tackle for the Archbishop Riordan Crusaders, though he primarily plays on the offensive line. His brother, Michael Langi, also plays for the Crusaders and is a prospect in the class of 2026.
To view Langi's highlights from his junior season, please click the video below: