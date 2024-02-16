Florida State extended an offer to San Francisco (CA.) Archbishop Riordan offensive lineman Peter Langi early on Friday — and this offer is one that he has been waiting on. The three-star IOL prospect from California already held 42 offers from around the country, including offers from Florida, Miami, Alabama, USC, Texas, South Carolina, Penn State and Michigan. His 43rd offer came from Florida State and it's an offer than has him excited. "Man, this offer means a lot," Langi told The Osceola. "I've been waiting on this one to be honest."

At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Langi is ranked as the No. 15 offensive guard prospect in the country according to Rivals and the 31st best prospect in California. While San Francisco certainly isn't the closest city to Tallahassee, the distance will not dissuade Langi from checking out the Seminoles. "Distance doesn't play a factor, I'm willing to be across the country to play the game that I love and my family agrees," Langi said.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBUaGUgRmxv cmlkYSBTdGF0ZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQUF0a2lucz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29h Y2hBQXRraW5zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZT VUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGU1VGb290YmFsbDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvTm9s ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb05vbGVz PC9hPvCfjaIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0JWUDNHT1RkbnUiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CVlAzR09UZG51PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBFVEVS IExBTkdJIChAUEVURVJMQU5HSTUwKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1BFVEVSTEFOR0k1MC9zdGF0dXMvMTc1ODUzNTY4MTUyNDM1MTE5 OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==