This won't be the first time Florida State has faced Syracuse's unique 3-3-5 defense.

In fact, it will the third time that Mike Norvell and the Seminoles have faced off against the Orange since they implemented the defense ahead of the 2020 season.

But this season will be quite a bit different. Because this time, when the Seminoles face Syracuse on Saturday at noon (ABC), they'll be going up against new Syracuse defensive coordinator Rocky Long, the man widely known for putting the 3-3-5 defense on the map.

“Rocky is the inventor of this defense, man," FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. "He established it so everybody else does a good job, but he is not a carbon. He is the originator. He understands the problems, and he knows how there's nothing you really can show him that he hadn't seen or had an answer for."

Long has been in college football coaching since 1978 and spent 20 years as an FBS head coach at New Mexico (1998-2008) and San Diego State (2011-19). He began creating his 3-3-5 defense when he was the defensive coordinator at Oregon State over 30 years ago in the early 1990s.

Tony White, who worked under Long at SDSU, actually brought the 3-3-5 defense to Syracuse when he took over as defensive coordinator in 2020. But when White left to take the same position at Nebraska, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers brought Long onto his staff to replace him.

The 3-3-5 defense uses just three defensive linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs. It helps Syracuse negate the problem it can have relative to many of its ACC opponents of recruiting and developing high-level defensive linemen.

And with only three players near the line of scrimmage on a play-by-play basis, it creates the opportunity for the Orange to bring additional pressure from a variety of positions and areas all over the field, a unique challenge that opposing quarterbacks must be aware of each time they snap the ball.

"You're not going to see a team that brings more variations of pressures. Just the different looks from three down to four down to — they can blitz everybody on the field at some point. You have to be great with your eyes. You have to be great with your technique..." Norvell said. "We've got to work and have a great week of film study, try to continue to find things that can help our guys play as fast as possible. But then there are going to be a lot of things of how do you respond to the variations as they do them."