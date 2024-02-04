Carde Smith has been to Florida State a number of times over the last few months.

The four-star 2025 offensive lineman from Mobile (Ala.) Williamson High camped at FSU last summer and visited campus for the Syracuse game last fall.

But when he was back on campus Saturday for the Seminoles' third Junior Day event of the offseason, this time was different. Smith visited FSU Saturday just over a week after receiving a scholarship offer from the Seminoles when FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins visited his school.

"It was great," Smith said of his Saturday visit. "A great time with the coaches, coach Atkins and the head coach."

On his first visit to FSU since getting that offer in late January, Smith, the No. 33 offensive tackle and No. 17 player in Alabama in the 2025 class according to Rivals, appreciated how real FSU head coach Mike Norvell was with him during their talk.

"How if you want to be great, come here," Smith said when asked what Norvell's message to him was. "He didn't try to sell you the whole, 'This would be the best place to come.' He told me, 'If you come here, we're going to work.'"

He's started building a relationship with Atkins while being recruited and said his communication with the FSU staff is great. Saturday's visit provided Smith a chance to get to know Atkins more outside of football.

"We didn't really talk about football..." Smith said of Atkins. "He's a great guy."