Florida State may already have the No. 1 tight end in the 2024 recruiting class committed. That isn’t stopping 2024 four-star tight end Kylan Fox from strongly considering the Seminoles. Fox took an unofficial visit to FSU on Saturday. A Valdosta, Ga., native who now plays at Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High, he continues to see FSU as a viable landing spot for his commitment decision. “Feeling at home here. An hour and a half away from where I’m from and the relationships that I have with the coaches and everybody, it just feels great here…” Fox said after concluding his visit. “The relationship that me and the coaches have, I just wanted to be back. This is somewhere I wanted to be so I came.”



While Fox is a highly-rated prospect as the No. 223 overall recruit and No. 7 tight end in the 2024 class, he’s overshadowed by Landen Thomas, the No. 1 tight end in the 2024 class, who flipped his commitment from Georgia to FSU in April. While some may see that as a negative, Fox sees it as a positive. Thomas, who Fox has known and played against since they were each in pee wee football, has been recruiting Fox hard to potentially join him at FSU. “He wants me to come play with him. I feel like we’ve been growing up playing with each other, against each other, all childhood. It would be good to be on the big stage together…” Fox said. “I feel like no defensive coordinator in the country would be able to guard me and Landen. That’ll just be what that is.” Fox has also been well-versed in how often FSU head coach Mike Norvell uses tight ends in his offense, citing a statistic that FSU uses 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends) on 75% of its offensive snaps. “I got to see how all the tight ends that they have were involved in spring ball,” Fox said of what he did on his Saturday visit. “They are definitely a lot of vertical threats and they stretch out the field really well.”

