Yet, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver wanted to relish the opportunity while back on campus. And he showed out while doing so, making a number of impressive catches during the showcase, which displayed his impressive speed, catch radius and athleticism.

Moore didn't have to work out Saturday by any means. Not many of the numerous FSU commits in attendance chose to participate in the short practice inside FSU's indoor practice facility.

"It felt good. I got to work out on FSU soil," Moore told the Osceola. "I just wanted to feel like a part of the team so I definitely got to feel like a part of the team."

The four-star 2024 wide receiver made the trip down from Maryland to catch up with his fellow commits and work out at the Seminole Showcase three weeks after he picked the Seminoles over Ohio State.

For the first time since committing to Florida State on July 4, Elijah Moore was back on campus Saturday.

"I was definitely excited. I just wanted to get some work in with coach (Ron) Dugans and meet some of the fellow commits," Moore said. "I had the opportunity to work out at FSU, why not?"

Moore's decision to commit to FSU came at the front end of what has been a remarkably impressive month on the recruiting trail for the FSU staff. He's one of nine commits FSU has added this month and five of those nine are four-star prospects.

FSU's 2024 class, which began the month 27th in the Rivals class rankings, now sits at No. 9 coming out of a hectic, productive July.

"I love it. I feel like we're going to bring that national championship back to FSU," Moore said. "This class is special and this team they've got right now going into next season is special. We've got some big things coming up."

Moore also joined what has quickly become a very loaded wide receiver unit in the Seminoles' 2024 class. Of FSU's four wide receiver commits -- all of whom Rivals ranks as four-star recruits -- Moore is the second-highest-rated as the No. 215 overall recruit and No. 33 wide receiver in the 2024 class.

"It's pretty special and Dugans is a special wide receivers coach," Moore said. "He's very passionate about his receivers. I love it."

Moore indicated to the Osceola that he intends to make at least two trips to FSU games this fall. He plans on being at the Seminoles' season opener in Orlando vs. LSU on Sept. 3 and also plans to visit for the Miami game Nov. 11.

As for where his status sits after committing to FSU earlier this month, Moore made it clear he's locked in with the Seminoles and doesn't have any visit plans elsewhere.

"Nah, I'm a Seminole. I'm ready to play," Moore said. "I'm working hard on enrolling early. That's the goal."

