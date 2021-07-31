6-7 Missouri tight end blown away by visit to Florida State

Another visit to FSU is almost certainly in the works, and Norfleet spoke with Warchant about this visit, why he is so intrigued by the 'Noles and more.

After making the 13-hour trip to Tallahassee, checking out the campus and spending time with FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, the 6-foot, 7-inch Norfleet confirmed that the Seminoles are now in his top three.

On the final day college coaches can host visitors before another NCAA dead period kicks in, the Florida State football team hosted one last big-time prospect Saturday -- 2023 tight end Brett Norfleet of Saint Charles, Mo.

"The visit was amazing," Norfleet said. "I learned a lot about FSU, their vision and where the program is going. I learned a lot from Coach Thomsen about their plan for me. I was really blown away and it gave me a lot to think about with my college choice down the line. I look forward to building the relationship with the FSU staff and Coach Thomsen even more."

It was like a perfect storm how this Florida State visit came about for the 6-7, 225-pound standout.

Norfleet had been talking with the Seminoles' coaches for a few months and already had an FSU visit on his mind when his family decided to take a vacation to Fort Walton Beach, just two or three hours away.

While it was only about a 24-hour visit -- and his family had to get on the road very early in the morning Friday -- it clearly made a big impression on the Missouri prospect.

"I loved it all. They are definitely way up there now," Norfleet said. "My favorite thing was seeing the whole campus. The university was really good. I've been to a handful of schools, not too many. I would say what's unique is the tradition. In my opinion, the tradition is unmatched. Being here, I learned a lot more. The Seminole history, traditions they do. I will be back, yes sir. I would like to come for a game."

Even though it's still early in the recruiting process, the talented tight end already has a slew of offers from Power 5 programs. And the Seminoles in his new top three.

"FSU, Missouri and Tennessee. There's no particular order," he said. "Obviously with my recruitment, I'm not in a hurry."

While some have speculated that FSU is looking at Norfleet as a defensive player, he confirmed that the 'Noles are recruiting him as a tight end. And he said he is very well aware of how important tight ends are in head coach Mike Norvell's offense.

"Yes, that's comfortable for me. That's where I want to play," he said. "I'll probably play some defense too in high school. ... I have done research on how Coach Norvell uses the tight end. Coach Thomsen sat us down and ran us through the offense and how I would fit. What all he said, I really liked it. I'm going to watch them any time they are on TV so I can see it more and study and learn from it."

Norfleet said he and his family also enjoyed what they saw of the city of Tallahassee on Friday night and Saturday.

"It is a beautiful town," he said. "We actually ate lunch in College Town, and I really liked that a lot too. Then we also got here Friday night and saw a few things then. Being the capital city, it was all beautiful."

Though he loves football, Norfleet excels in baseball as well. As a pitcher, his fastball has been clocked in the 90s, and he also is a first baseman and outfielder on his team at Francis Howell High.

"I had surgery on my shoulder as I tore my labrum, but I'm now 100 percent," Norfleet said. "That injury was back in November and happened during football. I'm fully cleared. I pitch, play first base and play the outfield."