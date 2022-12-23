Florida State's ramp up to the Cheez-It Bowl continues.

Six days before FSU takes on Oklahoma on Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. in Orlando, the Seminoles released an updated depth chart for the bowl game on Friday afternoon.

This depth chart has a number of notable updates from FSU's final depth chart of the regular season.

On the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver Darion Williamson is back on the depth chart in a reserve role. He's missed the last eight games after suffering an injury in FSU's win over Boston College on Sept. 24 and is now listed as the third player at one of FSU's wide receiver spots behind Mycah Pittman and Kentron Poitier.

Additionally, redshirt sophomore tight end Preston Daniel is a new starter at one of the tight spots opposite Markeston Douglas. He replaces redshirt senior Camren McDonald, who is now listed as Douglas' backup.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jarrett Jackson, who was removed from the roster after entering the transfer portal, is no longer listed as the third-string defensive tackle. That leaves just Fabien Lovett and Dennis Briggs Jr. as co-starters at the spot with no listed backup behind them.

Redshirt freshman safety Shyheim Brown is now listed as a co-starter at buck safety alongside Akeem Dent. He was previously listed as Jammie Robinson's backup at free safety, but started alongside him when Dent was limited for the Florida game.

True freshman cornerback Sam McCall, previously a third-string cornerback behind co-starters Omarion Cooper and Jarrian Jones, is also no longer on the depth chart after he was removed from the roster.

While these few have been removed, the rest of the FSU players who have announced their intention to transfer and were previously on the depth chart remain listed. This includes backup linebacker Amari Gainer and third-string right tackle Lloyd Willis.

Finally, FSU has all of the players who are still pondering their NFL Draft decisions still listed on the depth chart. While Lovett, Jared Verse, Jammie Robinson and Johnny Wilson have not yet announced their decisions, it seems all of them are set to play in the bowl game.

